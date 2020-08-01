The Chi season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Emmett and Dom’s mission







As you prepare for The Chi season 3 episode 7 on Showtime this weekend, do you want to get a good sense of what lies ahead? Then go ahead and know this: Emmett and Dom are trying to make some moves when it comes to Sonny’s.

What’s their end goal? Recognizing that they can make the establish run so much better than it currently does. As a new sneak peek over at the link here gives away, Emmett has a lot of concerns over the way that Sonny’s is currently run. He sees it as flawed and out of date — and there’s a real feeling that Dom may find a way to do better. Emmett sees this relationship as a perfect partnership, given his experience around the neighborhood and her culinary skills. They’ve even brought some cake for Sonny’s landlord to check out!

Is this going to work out? That’s what we don’t have a clear answer to at the moment, but we’re hoping that this episode shines a little light. Dom’s a character we are still getting to know, so we can’t really sit here and say with confidence we know which way her story is going. There is at least going to be a chance to explore things further with their business ventures here…

If nothing else, this is a storyline that should serve to balance out a lot of the other stuff that is going on. To be specific, we’re talking here about Kiesha and whether or not someone will find her. Ronnie has felt like the best hope for her so far, but we don’t think we’ve seen enough movement there for us to be able to sit here and guarantee anything with confidence.

