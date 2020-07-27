The Chi season 3 episode 7 promo: Not giving up on Kiesha







We know that The Chi season 3 episode 7 is coming around the corner, and we know that there’s a chance the pain could start running over. Kiesha has been gone for a long time now, and that is going to cause some to start to lose hope. It’s inevitable, and in some ways, it’s understandable. Everyone processes grief in their own way.

Yet, the fight is continuing, and not everyone is willing to accept the idea that the character is gone. That’s a good thing, given the fact that the promo below showcases that not everyone is willing to enter that chapter of the grieving process just yet. We know that Kiesha is still out there, being tormented and going through all sorts of traumatic stuff.

Meanwhile, we also know that Ronnie has the capacity to find her. Will he? That’s an entirely different sort of question, but for at least one part of the upcoming episode, we’re going to see him do what he can in order to look. He’ll start to knock on doors and try to get some answers. He’s close, but we don’t want to guarantee anything just yet. Perhaps losing his grandmother is causing him to be filled with resolve; he may want to do something for someone else, or at least that is one of the more favorable outcomes we’re thinking about in our head right now.

We know that the entirety of The Chi isn’t about Kiesha, as Emmett’s got some interesting stuff going on with his own venture and we’re seeing the beginnings of a love story elsewhere. This is just one of those stories that you can feel very much in your core. When a loved one is missing, you want to do everything you can to help them — and it’s shattering to constantly find yourself stumbling and searching for answers.

