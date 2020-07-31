Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Show EP on taking on health crisis







There’s a chance you’ve heard some of the early news already about Grey’s Anatomy season 17 — there are plans very much in the works, and the priority is to take a look head-on at the current health crisis spanning the globe. It’s a difficult, emotional story for the Grey Sloan staff to take on, and we’re certainly worried that a major character won’t make it out alive. This is something that would be in line with real-world situations. Not only that, but there were rumors that the show was going to kill someone off in the previously-planned season 16 finale. (That wasn’t able to be filmed due to said health crisis.)

While the start of season 17 is going to be emotional and painful for some of these characters, we also get a sense that it isn’t going to be all doom and gloom, either. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Krista Vernoff notes that there will be a chance to see some characters try to find elements of happiness amidst the chaos:

“There’s joy and fun to be had in people who are quarantining away from the hospital … Many of [these doctors] aren’t going home to their families; they’re getting Airbnbs and living together.”

For some more Grey’s Anatomy video discussions now, be sure to watch some of our thoughts about the season 16 death rumor below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our series playlist. We’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

This is something that is true to real life, as well — we’ve heard stories of doctors who have gone weeks and months at a time without seeing their families as they work in order to save lives. These living situations could lead to some fun moments, or at least characters looking to find a way to decompress from the pain.

The deaths are going to weigh large on these doctors, most likely. The same goes for simply the fatigue, given that it will probably be a challenge to return to work, time and time again, to face only more death and despair. We can’t even begin to imagine the sort of physical and mental toll that this will take. It’s going to be a tough season in that way — given that this is Grey’s Anatomy, there will be some lighter moments along the way. We just don’t know if there is any way to change the end result.

Related News – Be sure to get more information on Grey’s Anatomy, including some recent-series regular promotions

Do you think the health crisis will be the focus for much of Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also stick around for some other news related to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







