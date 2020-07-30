Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Anthony Hill, Richard Flood promoted







Whenever Grey’s Anatomy season 17 does premiere on ABC, it will be doing so with a couple of names in a more permanent roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Flood (Dr. Cormac Hayes) and Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu) to series regulars for the upcoming season. In the case of the former, this is hardly surprising news. Hayes came on midway through last season filling the void left by Alex Karev. He’s already shown himself to be a skilled doctor, and he is also set up as a possible love interest for Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey. He is a single father, and we hope that we get a chance to learn a little bit more about him as time goes on.

Hill, meanwhile, is a little more of a newcomer given that his appearances so far are limited. You may know Winston best as a love interest for Maggie who was there at the medical conference. This promotion means to us that we could be seeing him more at the Grey Sloan, since we’re sure that the character isn’t just going to pop up here and there for dates with Maggie in her personal life. If this becomes a long-term relationship, we hope for her sake that it has a far better ending than what she went through already with Jackson (Jesse Williams).

As noted earlier, it’s far too early to know whether or not Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will premiere this fall. ABC wants it to, but filming has not started and the global health crisis has not slowed down. Much of the medical equipment that the show uses may be in demand for actual emergencies right now. We’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach here.

