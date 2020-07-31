Lucifer season 5 premiere photo: What are Chloe, Maze up to?







In just a matter of a few short weeks, the Lucifer season 5 premiere is going to be here, and we can already imagine a lot of stories unfolding.

Want more news when it comes to Lucifer in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

What will they be? The primary ones we know entering the season are of Lucifer Morningstar being stuck in Hell, while eventually Michael shows up to cause potential torment upon the Earth. His intentions remain to be seen, just as it’s also going to be interesting to learn a little bit more about what some of these other characters are up to during the time the Devil is off in Hell. The image above of Chloe and Maze comes from the premiere — so why are they so dressed up? What’s with some of the decorations? We’re sure that some more information will be shared closer to the premiere, and that this will make total sense when the episode is actually here.

For Chloe in general, one of our hopes is that she’ll be able to determine fairly early on that Michael is not Lucifer — that way, she can avoid a lot of potential trauma that could come from an imposter. Michael may try to revel in Lucifer’s life, or feel at least like it’s easier to slide into that spot than develop something of his own.

Meanwhile, with Maze we expect her to be reeling over what happened with Eve last season, though compartmentalizing all of her feelings is not something that she necessarily excels at doing. We’re expecting that she’ll be up to some of her old ways and bring a lot of devilish energy to the show, even with Lucifer far away.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Lucifer, including discussion on whether we should get another trailer

What do you most want to see on the Lucifer season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







