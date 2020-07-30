Lucifer season 5: Could we get another trailer before premiere?







For anyone out there who did not know as of let, Lucifer season 5 is coming to Netflix next month! We’re only a matter of weeks away from the premiere now, and we certainly hope that it pays off a lot of the individual hopes that so many people have.

To date, we’ve been lucky to see one official trailer teasing some of what’s coming next — we even discuss it in the video below! (Once you watch that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then view our show playlist.)

For the sake of this article now, the question we’re left to wonder is simply this: Is that it when it comes to trailers? Is there something more that we could see unleashed? It’s certainly something we’re thinking about actively, but the truth here is that it’s all going to be based on what Netflix decides to do. They don’t have to release anything else and we’re sure that viewership will be there — and the same goes for excitement!

Yet, the Lucifer season 5 trailer was unveiled a little bit earlier than the streaming service often unveils trailers for some of their shows. With that in mind, we do think that there could be some value in them putting out something more a week or two prior to the premiere. Maybe it wouldn’t be another full-length trailer per se, but instead something akin to a sneak peek or something showing off a few different bits and pieces of footage from the upcoming season. We think we’ll see something more when it comes to video footage … even if the wait for it is super-frustrating.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer season 5 right now!

In other news…

We know a lot of you out there like it when we tease various writers’ room meetings as the team works on season 6. Recently, Lauren German visiting the team virtually! That was confirmed in a post on Twitter by co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich. The purpose of these meetings is to show some love to the writers, but also get a general sense story-wise of where things are going.

Do you want another Lucifer season 5 trailer to come out?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







