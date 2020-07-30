Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Pauly’s gig in Miami







As we prepare for Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 9 next week, we’re going to see another big change — and this time around, it’s a change of venue!

MTV has confirmed that during this upcoming episode, we’re going to be seeing DJ Pauly D get an opportunity to do something truly great within Miami. He’ll be taking the trip down, but he’s not going to be alone in doing so. The entire crew is going to be joining him! Having a group of people around him may be important to him — of course, it’s also probably something that the producers want since they need to keep the drama going. Rest assured, there will still be plenty of that coming over the course of this episode, as there may even be a chance for some feelings to be revealed.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s next:

Pauly lands the gig of a lifetime in Miami and invites everyone to come along. Tensions run high as Suzi struggles to make amends. Nikki confesses her true feelings to Pauly.

As we get to the end of this episode, maybe we’ll actually have a better sense of where Nikki and Pauly stand in the long-term. We don’t necessarily think that anything is going to be happening with the two of them beyond this show (it just doesn’t seem like something that has been hinted all that much), but the editing may do its best to tease the possibility of it.

In the end, Miami may bring with it a certain amount of Jersey Shore nostalgia, given that this was the site for both the second season of the original show and also the first Jersey Shore Family Vacation go-around.

