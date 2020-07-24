Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 8 preview: More romance ahead?







Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 8 is coming on MTV next week, and there’s a lot to live up to. We’re not sure that we’ve seen a messier episode romance-wise in the Jersey Shore universe than what we saw tonight. Vinny and Maria hooked up, Pauly D and Nikki are getting closer, and it remains to be seen just what the future holds for all of them.

For the time being, it does feel as though nothing is serious … but it remains to be seen if it becomes serious. The purpose seems to be having fun for now, but one of the things that often happens on this show is that people catch feelings and things get crazy.

To think, at one point this season Pauly D and Vinny acted as though getting with their roommates was a bad idea. Yet, this is where we are now.

Based on the preview that aired for next week’s new episode, it seems as though we’re shifting away slightly from the romance and onto some other things. Think in terms of drama between a lot of the women, but at the same time also some antics, men dancing, and typical Las Vegas shenanigans. We’re going to have to wait and see what happens with the central relationships on the show, but it’s certainly clear that we’re in a far messier place now than we were a week ago.

Overall, though, you gotta imagine that this is the show that MTV wanted coming in — you’ve got Pauly D and Vinny firmly mixed up in relationships, and this matters more so than some of the new guys. They have to be the focal point for a number of the show’s central stories.

