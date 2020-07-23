Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 7 video: Mike’s ‘graduation’







Coming up on Thursday night’s Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 7, you are going to have a chance to see a big moment for The Situation. He’s celebrating the next phase of his life! He is out of prison and with that, seemingly prepared to make the most of whatever is next.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Pauly D and Vinny do what they can in order to celebrate Mike in Las Vegas. He hasn’t exactly had all that much of a chance to travel since getting out, and this is an opportunity to be in front of a lot of people and celebrating with his friends and also his wife Lauren.

All of this is also, in the end, a great reminder of just how far this guy has come since we last saw him at the start of the original series. We don’t know if everyone would’ve wanted to celebrate The situation in the way that they are now, but there is something wonderful about his journey. Everyone gets to have this nice moment now where people are cheering for Mike.

Is there still going to be a lot of drama elsewhere within this episode? We have to imagine that there is going to be so, just because this is a show located within the greater Jersey Shore universe. So long as that is the case, we have to think that drama is going to come out of somewhere. The large question is mostly where, and then if there is a chance that everything can piece back together before the end of the episode.

Tomorrow night, it’s @DJPaulyD Day on a new #DoubleShotAtLove! 🥳 And an appearance from @ItsTheSituation isn’t the only surprise in store… 👀 pic.twitter.com/EnqRVRI7Be — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) July 22, 2020

