Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Breaking a rule..







Coming up next week on Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 7, be prepared for some additional surprises. To be specific, The Situation is still going to be around, people are going to be getting closer, and there will be chaos in the suite by the end of all of this.

You see, Vinny and Pauly D have set parameters when it comes to who they want to be with — and their exes are not on the list. Yet, things are going to change … which is probably what the show wanted. Isn’t Double Shot at Love better when there is some drama? A hookup could be coming, but we don’t want to sit here and say that this is going to change the greater Jersey Shore world forever. This just doesn’t seem like one hookup will alter relationships for good, so it’s a little bit more about what happens after the fact. This is going to be the focus of next week’s new episode, let alone the remainder of the season.

For a little more insight, check out the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Pauly D has a big surprise for The Situation. Pauly D and Vinny send shock waves through the house when they break their “don’t hook up with your exes” rule. Meanwhile Derynn confronts Pretty Ricky again.

Interested in getting some more discussion about Jersey Shore as a whole in video form? Then be sure to watch our recent take on the very first episode below! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more.

We’re kind of psyched to see The Situation back around for more than one episode, and it’s a chance to make this show feel a little bit more like Jersey Shore. It’s also probably more realistic to what is going on in the world now, as a lot of these cast members wouldn’t just be sticking around each other all of the time in their day-to-day life. It makes more sense that they would pop in here and there to see what each other are up to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Double Shot at Love right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







