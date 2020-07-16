Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 6: The Situation & Lauren stop by







Coming up tonight on Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 6, a pair of familiar faces are stopping by in Vegas! We’re all for getting as many guest stars from Jersey Shore over here as possible, and this time around, that includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren. Both of them are the subject of the sneak peek below, and Lauren especially may prove useful in understanding what’s really going on with some of Pauly and Vinny’s exits.

As you can see within the preview, Pauly and Vinny are having a hard time figuring out what exactly is going on with some of their exes. Are there still some feelings there? We know that Maria and Vinny once upon a time had a good rapport together, and that Nikki’s feelings for Pauly have been very much clear. Yet, can something more happen in spite of their past? Lauren may help to try and figure it out.

Want to see some of our reflections on the first episode of Jersey Shore? We have a video below that is very much worth checking out! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates.

We’ll be the first to say that this is the sort of Double Shot at Love content we’re here for, since we’ve been invested in some of these relationships thanks to the first season. It’s also an interesting situation to be in given that these women were all rejected by Vinny and Pauly on the first season; they didn’t end up having a future together. Because of this, we think this is a position now where the guys have to earn them back rather than the women just vying for their affection.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Double Shot at Love now!

What do you want to see when it comes to A Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 6 tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some additional news when it comes to the show. (Photo: MTV, video via People Magazine.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







