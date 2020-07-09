Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: Phone call drama!







There’s a part of Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 4 that brings us all the way to some of the early days of Jersey Shore. How so? Think of this as a sequel to “the letter,” where there was an attempt to clue in Sammi as to some of Ronnie’s actions.

This time around, you’re going to see some of the women in Vegas decide to give Antonio’s girlfriend a call over some of his actions at the club. You see the beginning of the phone call … and of course the sneak peek below ends before you get the end result. What’s so curious about a lot of this at the moment is how Pauly D and Vinny are commenting a lot on the Antonio situation from afar. They are the elder statesmen of this world at the moment, at least in that the two of them understand fully what’s going on here from their past reality TV experience. They’re a little more settled and because of that, they don’t have to deal with some of the drama the same exact way.

Rest assured, though, that Pauly and Vinny are going to find themselves at the center of some drama, as well. Think in terms of what’s going on here with Nikki, who may be gravitating closer to Pauly again after a pretty tumultuous start to the season. We think that so long as the two of them are around each other, there are almost always going to be sparks. There’s an unpredictability there that is pretty much unavoidable.

By the end of this episode, let’s at least hope that there’s a conclusion to the Antonio situation. Why would the show want to make us wait?

