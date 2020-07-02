Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 5: Are Pauly, Nikki back on?







Want to get some more news when it comes to A Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 5? Next week’s installment is going to contain at least some element of surprise … or does it? A lot of that depends on your opinion as to whether or not Pauly D and Nikki are the sort of couple that will go from on-again to off-again in a matter of minutes.

From the start of this season, it’s been clear that Nikki does still have some feelings for him. Yet, she was upset over the way in which the relationship ended … and it’s not altogether hard to understand why. Yet, we figured the ice would cool and we can’t say that we’re super-shocked that we’re getting back to a point where the two could be close again. Does it mean that they are destined to end up together? Hardly, and it’s weird that we’re jumping from a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season full of Pauly/JWoww speculation to what we’re getting now. It’s hard to know what to make of any of it.

Anyhow, go ahead and check out the full Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some other news on what’s ahead:

The suite is shocked when Pauly and Nikki rekindle their rocky romance. The girls devise a plan to expose Antonio’s “cheating.” Meanwhile, Derryn hooks up with a stripper.

Will this be the episode that gets us invested in some of the new guys in the way that we are everyone else? Time will tell, but that remains the biggest challenge of this season. We’re just so much more invested in everyone else after watching them for a long period of time — maybe if there was only one of them, it’d be a little easier. Three is just a lot especially when the real stars are Pauly and Vinny and they’re starting to feel outnumbered.

