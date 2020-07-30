Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2 preview; plus, watch premiere online!







We’re a few days out now from the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere, and it’s still understandable if your adrenaline is pumping. The first episode was high-octane, intense, well-acted, and of course immersive in every way that you’d want.

If for whatever reason you haven’t had a chance to see the premiere yet, Syfy has actually put the whole installment on YouTube! You can watch it now over at the link here; go ahead and consider this the network saying thanks to everyone who decided to check the show out in advance. If that gets a few more people on board the series coming up, isn’t that a good thing a hundred times over?

So where do we go from here? Think in terms of a huge story revolving around the Garden and Waverly moving forward, as Wynonna’s quest to rescue her family and loved ones is going to hit a few bumps in the road. Is the Garden going to be playing tricks on Waverly, and causing her to believe in something that is not there? This feels like a psychological battle more so than anything else, and it could serve as an opportunity for us to see some different sides of the Waverly character than before.

Also, it’s clear already that this story is going to give us an opportunity to dive into the visually-stunning world of the Garden like never before. The show may not have the biggest budget in the world, but that’s a part of what makes it exciting. It’s a chance to see the resourcefulness of a crew who truly loves what they do, as they create the biggest spectacle that they possibly can without necessarily the largest overall number of tools within their arsenal.

