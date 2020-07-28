Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere ratings: How did it fare?







Going into the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere on Syfy Sunday night, we had all sorts of questions as to how it would fare — and for a plethora of different reasons.

Let’s take, for starters, the fact that the show hadn’t been on the air for almost two years. Long hiatuses are not always easy to recover from, since there is that concern that viewers are going to be moving on to other things. Meanwhile, you also have to raise questions as to whether or not the new Sunday-night timeslot would help. Typically, there are more viewers around on Sundays than on Fridays, when the show used to air. Granted, Earpers are a pretty passionate bunch, and we never got the sense that airing on Fridays really deterred a lot of people from watching live.

The new numbers are now officially in, and we gotta say, they look a lot like the old numbers. Overall, the premiere episode drew a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 460,000 live viewers. These are improvements over last season’s premiere, and up slightly in the demo versus the season 3 average (though down slightly in total viewers).

So what’s the takeaway? For starters, no one has clearly bailed on the show in the past two years, though it doesn’t seem like the timeslot was superficially effective in bringing in too many more people, either. Remember, though, that live ratings are just a tiny sample measured out across Nielsen families — it’s an archaic system and in between DVR views, streams, and so much more, the audience is so much larger. With the nature of this particular fandom, we have a feeling that Wynonna Earp will continue to go strong for some time. Let’s keep watching and cross our fingers!

