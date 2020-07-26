Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Friends in Low Places’







Following this week’s big premiere, don’t expect anything to get less crazy moving into Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2. There’s another episode airing on Syfy next week, and “Friends in Low Places” is probably going to be big, dramatic, and all sorts of crazy.

After all, Wynonna still has quite a bit of work to do here in order to accomplished some of her end goals. That includes not just rescuing everyone she loves, but also making sure that there is some stability coming on the other side of it. We know that stability isn’t something that often comes within the world like this, but you gotta have those little moments in here where you can breathe and envision some of these people being happy … even if they don’t get much of a chance to stay happy after the fact.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s ahead:

Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.

It’s that “price” that should probably be the most worrisome thing moving forward with the show, given that this speaks to the idea of a larger consequence that could plague a big chunk of the season moving forward. We continue to believe in the idea that there will be a reunion before too long, but it could set the stage for some other stuff. The season is young! Because of that, we know that there is going to be a lot of action, twists, and turns just about every step of the way.

As for the wait ’til next week, it’s going to be agonizing … but can’t be as bad as having to wait two years for the start of this season as a whole.

