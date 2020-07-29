Stargirl finale spoilers: Luke Wilson teases cliffhanger, season 2 progress







Just in case you were wondering if Stargirl season 1 ends in some sort of neat-and-tidy way, here’s your answer: It doesn’t. Once this season is over, you are going to be angling for more new episodes. This is one of the reasons why it’s such a good thing that this show is going to be coming back — even if it’s on The CW and it looks and feels a little different, we’re personally going to be rather grateful to see more of it.

So what is this cliffhanger going to look like? It seems to be something that will set up the new season, but more build on established ideas than take some dramatic left turn that nobody sees coming. Here is some of what star Luke Wilson (who plays Pat) had to say in a new Collider interview:

To me, the end is not the end. It’s kind of like a cliffhanger. I’ll never forget, one time that I was in Geoff’s office and I was just sitting there. He wasn’t even in there, and he had this big writing board on the wall with all of this stuff on there. I was like, “What is all this stuff? Who are these characters?” It was filled with notes and numbers, and this name, and that plot point. I was getting scared and wondering, “Do I not know about this? Am I missing something? How am I gonna learn this? What is this?” And Geoff walked in and was like, “Oh, that’s Season 2.” I was like, “you’re already working on Season 2?” And he was like, “Yeah, I just had some ideas and started putting them down.” Over the course of these episodes, the story just keeps building, and there is a climax, but they’re still right in the thick of things in Blue Valley, with what the villains have set up, as they emerge, and who they are, in real life. When it ends, in Season 2, they’ll still be in that town and so are the villains. It’s not over.

Our hope is that the Stargirl finale at least does give the JSA some sort of temporary victory, and then also sets up potentially a centralized Big Bad for season 2. We feel like the main adversary for season 1 is Icicle, at least in terms of total screen time and impact on the world. It’s nice to have some continuity, but we would focus more exclusively on one other villain and see more of a direct showdown that way.

In the end, we’ll get a better sense of what the writers are planning when the finale comes out…

