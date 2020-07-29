Stargirl episode 12 promo: ‘Stars and STRIPE: Part One’







We don’t really have to tell you that Stargirl episode 12 is going to be one of the most important episodes of the entire series. Just think in terms of where we are at the moment! We’re so close to the finale that we can feel the tension in the air with a lot of these characters.

We know what one of the central stories of the big finale is also going to be, and that is a showdown between Courtney/the JSA and then also the ISA, who are getting closer to launching their own Project New America. Lives are at stake, but what is important now is that Courtney continues to recognize and understand her voice. Her family history may not be what she at first hoped, but she still is critical to the safety of Blue valley. She also has a new team around her willing to do whatever they can in order to fight alongside her.

There’s a lot that Stargirl has going for her, even if the stakes are still rather high. In the promo that aired after tonight’s episode, it seems like one of the big showdowns is going to be between Tigress and the title character. Remember that Courtney’s secret is out with a lot of different people and with that in mind, she doesn’t have anywhere to hide anymore. She has to find a way to protect herself and those close to her, but the fight is coming close to home … even to her house.

While Courtney takes on Tigress, there are still a multitude of problems elsewhere. It seems like the ISA has a full-on assault planned and she’s going to need to have faith, rely on her friends, and also plan as best as she can. It’s not gonna be easy…

