Stargirl episode 12 spoilers: The finale event begins







Come Stargirl episode 12 on The CW / DC Universe next week, everything is going to be hitting the fan. “Stars & STRIPE” is the name for the two-part arc that is going to be unraveling and through this, we’re going to have a showdown like no other. In one corner, you’ve got Courtney and the Justice Society of America. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Icicle and the Injustice Society. We’re being set up here for a pretty outstanding battle, though it’s one that could also lead to a significant loss of life.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Stargirl episode 12 synopsis below (though note that the air date is for The CW):

AND SO IT BEGINS – With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#112). Original airdate 8/4/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

For those of you who felt like this episode didn’t have enough of Stargirl actually taking on the bad guys, hopefully this is going to be enough to satisfy you. Meanwhile, we’re anticipating more when it comes to the rest of the JSA. Will Cindy actually play a big role again? We’re hoping so, given that she’s been MIA for a little while now. The truth here is that there’s a pretty enormous cast for this show, and through that there are a lot of people who need to be attended to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: DC Universe.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







