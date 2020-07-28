Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10 promo: About Daisy’s mother…







Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10 is poised to arrive on ABC tomorrow night, and as you prepare, here’s a reminder of what the team is fighting for. The current iteration of Malick is wrecking havoc — he’s got control of Afterlife, and if left unchecked, the entire timeline could be on the verge of falling apart.

In the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here. The mission is becoming exponentially more dire, and there’s no real reason for anyone to travel away from where they are when there are SO many threats right in front of them. That’s before we even get to the issue of Daisy’s mother. We know that SHIELD is desperate to ensure that they don’t alter history too much with them, but it’s tricky. You want to keep them safe, but also not clue them in too much about either who they are or what’s going on. It’s a lot to take in, and all of this is discussed with Daisy at length.

They are bringing Daisy’s mom in, but they have to be rather careful about how they do it. This whole story is poised to be one of the best for Chloe Bennet given what’s going on with her character in the present; it’s also an imaginable position to put someone in. There’s also still a layer of sadness all over the ship in general right now following the death of Enoch.

There’s a lot that these characters are going to have to take on over the course of this hour, and that’s without even acknowledging the fact that there is only a handful of episodes to come. Be prepared for the story to move very-much quickly here!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD now, including more updates on what’s ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







