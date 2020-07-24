Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Daisy’s mom resurfaces







Are you prepared for Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10? There’s a new episode coming in less than a week entitled “Stolen.” This is a story that is going to involve some ghosts from the past — and they will be resurfacing in a lot of different ways.

From what we know right now, one of the returns is going to be a villain. Meanwhile, another one is going to be Daisy’s mother. This provides her with a very very bizarre opportunity to speak to someone who isn’t alive in the present, and do it within a very different time-frame. We’re in the eighties now, and there is a lot of chaos that is going to be coming up.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 10 synopsis with more information all about what’s ahead:

After Enoch’s sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they’ll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick.

We’re still sad about what happened to Enoch — there is no way of getting around that at the moment. With that being said, we are very much curious to learn more about where things are going to be going when it comes to Malick. Through time travel, they have allowed this character to find new life and set him up as extremely dangerous once more.

With there only being a handful of episodes left, you better believe things are going to get crazier and crazier with each passing day.

