America’s Got Talent video: Jonathan Goodwin terrifies the judges







For those of you who are excited for tomorrow night’s America’s Got Talent episode, here is another great reason to be. Jonathan Goodwin is going to be performing again for the judges, and his latest act is even scarier than the first!

So what is he bringing to the table at the moment? In the sneak peek below, you can see him conjure up a really intense act that features crossbows at the center of it. This is, in the end, all about timing. He has to know, while blindfolded, how to dodge arrows at the very last second. This is not easy, and genuinely scary and well-presented.

For those of you who are well-versed in international versions of the show, this performance from Jonathan is very-much similar to one that he did on Britain’s Got Talent in the past. Why bring it here? We think it has a lot to do with taking advantage of the resources already around him during this trying time — also, we have to remember that the vast majority of America’s Got Talent viewers out there have never seen his performances elsewhere.

Do we think that Jonathan is going to move forward to the live shows? We have to think so, given the fact that nobody can really do anything close to what he brought to the table here. It was dramatic, heart-pounding, and also slick. That’s underrated, since an act of this nature needs to be sold properly to the judges.

What do you want to see from Jonathan Goodwin on America's Got Talent this Tuesday?

Do you think he is a genuine contender?

