America’s Got Talent sneak peek: Shaquira McGrath sings at Judge Cuts







This weekend marks the official kick-off to the Judge Cuts portion of America’s Got Talent. It’s not as long as typical versions, but there’s still a ton to like.

Take, for example, getting to see Shaquira McGrath come out and deliver a rousing performance of “Wake Me Up.” You can get a good sense of this in the sneak peek below.

For some more America’s Got Talent video reaction, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further updates before too long…

Before we do too much else, we should go ahead and set the stage for precisely how this portion of the competition is going to work. The judges are all at the same outdoor location, and they are watching some of the contestants perform from a big-screen. It’s almost as though they are in attendance at an outdoor movie theater. Clearly, the NBC show wanted to create an environment where it didn’t feel like everyone was sitting at home in front of their computers; yet, this is also not the same as having everyone in studio.

At least Shaquira has a really good set-up for her performance, right? The background is stirring … and her performance is equally so. She shows off the full range of her vocals here and allows everyone a chance to hear something totally different from her. Sure, we think that country music is still where she shines the most, but the Aloe Blacc vocals on the original do have somewhat of a country twang to them. It’s not like this version ventures impossibly far from what the original was.

We know that only a select number of people are going to be performing in Judge Cuts — a lot of people are going to be automatically put through to the next round, and for everyone else, it’s going to be up more to the judges to figure that out. Rest assured, we’re very-much psyched to see what happens.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about Shaquira McGrath’s performance on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







