Yellowstone season 3 episode 6: Jamie’s secret comes out







We knew that everything was going to hit the fan when it came to Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone season 3 episode 6. That happened, though it took most of the episode in order to do so.

We learned at the start of this past episode that Jamie is responsible for Beth not being able to have children, and it was all a deceptive practice on his part that he did when he was young at the clinic. John insisted in this episode that Beth work with her brother, and it was only then that he finally posed the question: Why does she hate Jamie so much?

Well, Beth told the truth, John ended up confronting Jamie about it, and the entire family looks to be on the verge of falling apart. That, plus the threat of the ranch losing its land to Roarke, seemed to be the inspiration for John uttering “all for nothing” — the title of the episode — in the closing minutes. That one line was one of Kevin Costner’s most powerful performances that we’ve seen this whole season. It says quite a bit about this show, what John fights for, and also how he sometimes isn’t able to express fully everything that is in his heart.

So what is going to be coming up now? We do think that we are going to see a situation coming where the Duttons are going to have to work together. We don’t know if that it’s going to be 100% possible, but it should be a priority. They can get back to hating each other once they get to the other side of some of the madness. It feels like they’ve got a whole lifetime to do that, but only so long in order to tackle what is directly in front of them.

