Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Beating’







Are you prepare for Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 on the Paramount Network next week, everything is going to escalate. It’s going to be big, bold, and intense … we’re also worried just because of the name here. “The Beating.” There are so many different meanings to this word, and none of them are altogether good.

Before we do too much else, let’s go ahead and give out the Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 synopsis:

Jamie has a major revelation. Beth makes plans for her future. Jimmy meets a rodeo legend. Rip’s patience is tested.

There are some parts of this that are absolutely intriguing, with one of the biggest ones being seeing what happens with Beth and the future. We know that this is a character who often exists within the culture of the now — because of that, we think that it could take something big to make her start to look ahead.

When it comes to Jimmy meeting a legend, we know that there are some cool things that you can expect to see over the course of the hour. Yet, we’re also nervous about him getting back into something that could be harmful to him. If he can stick to the ropes, then it’s all good. It’s just tricky since we know how much self-value he found in riding, and that’s without getting into the fact that Mia is a barrel racer and he may be pouring some pressure on himself to get back into this and try to “prove” himself when he does not actually have to.

Given that there are only a handful of episodes still to go this season, you better be prepared for Roarke to have some sort of role in everything that is going on. It’s a little too early to say what it will be, but “be prepared” is clearly a good mantra regardless.

