The Chi season 3 episode 6: Is Ronnie’s grandmother dead?







At the moment, it feels rather fair to call The Chi season 3 one massive emotional tour for the character of Ronnie. There are times when you want to think the character is inching ever closer to redemption. Then, there are times when it seems like he’s backsliding big-time.

After the events of tonight’s episode, it feels pretty darn fear to be afraid for whatever is going to happen with this character coming up. Let’s start with the first order of bad news here — Ronnie was unable to find Kiesha. It felt for a good chunk of this episode like he was inching very closer to tracking her down, only for it to not happen. We can’t tell you enough how desperately we want this show to be able to move forward past some of what is going on with her; the scene with the haircut was extremely creepy and we’ve got this bad feeling that things are going to get worse long before they ever get better.

On a different sad note, this episode also brought us the death of Ronnie’s grandmother after what felt like a truly-bizarre romp for a good part of the episode. The death itself is sad, and that’s without even getting into what the long-term ramifications of this could be. Remember that Ronnie has plenty of demons already, so you have to wonder a little bit about if some of those are going to be rising up again now.

So on this weekend’s episode, we saw a birthday celebration … but still a lot of sadness elsewhere. The struggle of The Chi is far from over, and many of the stories we’ve got now are going to continue over the next few weeks.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Chi right now, including more details on what’s ahead

What did you think about all of the events on tonight’s new episode of The Chi?

How will things unfold? Be sure to share right now in the comments. Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







