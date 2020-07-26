The Chi season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Kiesha keeps fighting







Next week on The Chi season 3 episode 7, we’re going to see the story continue to twist and turn. Ronnie’s going to feel sadness in a big way, Emmett’s trying to press forward still in his new venture, and the Mayoral race is going to have some interesting ramifications on the rest of the story.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full The Chi season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Ronnie laments a loss. Emmett and Dom get help from landlord Zeke in their new effort. Kiesha is resigned to her fate but vows to fight. Jemma melts Kevin’s heart. Politics pit Douda against Camille.

As this season goes along, we do hope that a few glimmers of hope start to surface in the midst of all the chaos. Remember here that Kiesha has gone through it through all of this season, and that’s without even talking about the character-deaths we’ve gone through already. We know that The Chi showcases a lot of trouble that can happen on the South Side, but they do include these moments of joy and happiness, as well. We’d love those to be the center of at least another episode or two before we descend into chaos again. You know that we’re going to have drama aplenty at the end of a given season. This is just the way that the world of this show works.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that this is going to be an episode with a lot of highs and lows and we learn something new about a few characters. There’s always a lot going on here, so even if you don’t love every storyline there are some others that you can focus on.

