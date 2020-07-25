The Simpsons season 32 spoilers: Ben Platt, Olivia Colman to appear







The Simpsons season 32 is going to be premiering on Fox this fall, and there is one thing that we should all expect: Guest stars. It wouldn’t be the modern era of the show without it!

We know that for a lot of people, an abundance of guest stars is likely a polarizing concept, given the fact that they’ve been used here and there in order to promote the show itself rather than individual stories. Sometimes, the plots can get overshadowed. Yet, they do help to keep the series popular and have people talking about — that’s not easy for a series that is older than at least a certain percentage of its viewers.

So who do we know is going to be a part of the upcoming batch of episodes? Ben Platt, David Harbour, Olivia Colman, and Hannibal Burress are all names that have been unveiled for the upcoming season, and we’re sure that some others will be announced down the road. This news was first revealed at the official Comic-Con panel for the series (watch below), which did a good job of discussing the creative process for the show in between some fun anecdotes. There aren’t too many major spoilers within, but it is a worthy watch if you are a big fan.

For those who do not know, The Simpsons is still going strong despite the current health crisis with a premiere date scheduled for the fall. (Read more about that over here.) This is a show that can be done remotely, and we feel like it’s going to be more valuable than ever for Fox this fall given limited programming elsewhere … even if we are in a situation where it’s not going to get the same lucrative lead-ins that it once did with NFL football facing a pretty uncertain future in the months to come.

