The Simpsons season 32, Family Guy season 19 premiere dates revealed

Today, Fox has confirmed the premiere dates and times for their four shows that they are launching on Sunday nights — the oh-so-familiar Animation Domination block that has been there pretty much forever. Come Sunday, September 27, it starts with The Simpsons at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, before going into Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, and then also Family Guy. All of these shows will, of course, run for half an hour.

So how are these shows able to move forward? Much of it has to do with the ability to animate and record lines virtually. This is not a show that requires everyone to be in the same place, so they can continue to do work from afar and produce some of the best shows possible. Hopefully, they can all continue to serve as the sort of escapism a lot of people need during these difficult times.

If there is one question that we’re left to wonder about when it comes to these shows right now, it’s whether or not we should anticipate a sizable ratings hit. Typically, they all benefit heavily from airing after NFL games at various points in the fall — yet, we remain highly skeptical that football is going to happen this season. The health and safety questions there are immense and if it doesn’t, these shows will be left more to their own devices. We think that Fox is aware of this possibility, and while it may hurt them financially, we wouldn’t expect it to lead to any of these shows being canceled.

The Simpsons is set to enter season 32, which is about an incredible an achievement as we can imagine in scripted television. It really doesn’t feel like there is an end in sight for this or any other show.

