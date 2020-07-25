Wynonna Earp season 4: Reflect on the past in new video







Tomorrow night on Syfy, it’s finally here — the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere! We don’t have to tell you how exciting this is. This is a chance to really see the show hit another gear and give us a celebration of why we love this show so much. It’s dramatic and action-packed, but also meaningful, heartfelt, and funny when it needs to be. There really isn’t another series out there quite like it.

So while you wait for the series to return, why not reflect a little on the past? The video below is a nice retrospective of everything that came before over the past few seasons, and it will serve as a nice reminder of key storylines and events. Let’s be real for a moment here — it’s been two years since the show last aired. If you didn’t remember every finer detail, we wouldn’t be sad about it. It’s hard sometimes in 2020 to remember what we had for breakfast a few hours before!

When season 4 premieres, we know this about Wynonna — she is going to be facing a near-impossible situation. She’s desperate to get everyone she loves back, but in order to do so, she’s going to have to access a totally new skill set. She isn’t going to have her gun, or a lot of the other things that she is used to relying on. Basically, she’s going to need to figure things out in whatever way that she can. It’s a high-stakes beginning, but really it’s a high-stakes season overall. Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that the series proves to be very much worth the rather-extensive wait that we’re in the midst of right now.

One more thing — be sure to watch the premiere live, especially if you have a Nielsen box. After such a hiatus, it’d be great to shatter all of the show’s ratings records.

What do you want to see on the Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere?

