Wynonna Earp season 4 spoilers: A different sense of purpose







It can be rather tough to describe the theme of a show like Wynonna Earp quickly — and for good reason. There are so many different things that are being brought to the table, and it’s a reminder that no show and no character are any one thing. Every person has a multitude of different motivations and you’ll see a lot of that play out over time.

For the series’ title character, there are a lot of different struggles coming that you should look out for. She doesn’t have Peacemaker in the way that she once did. She also finds herself without the people she loves. There will be a more determined, resourceful version of Wynonna than we’ve seen before — and that’s saying something. It’s emotional to think about how hard she’s going to have to work to get to her desired result.

So what is her desired result, precisely? Speaking in a new interview with E! News, here is what star Melanie Scrofano had to say:

Wynonna has nothing left. She doesn’t have family, she doesn’t have a gun, she doesn’t have a curse. So the beginning of this new season is just, get my people back. Because while Peacemaker is what gives her an identity, her people are what give her her strength, so that’s her priority.

If this is not a written form of a hype video for season 4, then what is? We don’t presume that it will take forever in order to see Wynonna reunite with her sister and everyone else, but what happens after that? This is not a show that just resolves all of its twists at once. Instead, it stacks reveals on top of each other until it gets gloriously chaotic and exciting.

We may only have a portion of the season coming in the weeks ahead, but there is still a lot to look forward to.

