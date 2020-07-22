Wynonna Earp season 4: Is there a chance for a big ratings boost?







In just a matter of a few short days, the Wynonna Earp season 4 is going to premiere on Syfy — and yea, it’s going to be exciting. The stakes are higher than ever, there should be a celebratory tone throughout, and hopefully, we’ll have some developments that get us more excited about everything coming up down the road.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to talk about ratings boosts — or at least possible ones. For season 3 overall, the series averaged a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and approximately 472,000 viewers an episode. These are tiny declines from the season 2 average, but it held on year-to-year better than most shows tend to.

So why are we expecting season 4 to reverse the trend and improve? The simple answer is the timeslot. Wynonna Earp is moving to Sundays, a fantastic timeslot that shows that Syfy has a lot of faith in it drawing a larger viewership. Traditionally shows on Sundays do better numbers than almost any day of the week, whereas Fridays are one of the most challenging nights out there. A move to Sunday nights from Wednesdays has helped Yellowstone dramatically this season — the Kevin Costner drama is posting record ratings with no sign of slowing down. We don’t expect Wynonna Earp to hit the same record viewership, but there’s a chance for some improvement.

We also hope that this timeslot can serve as a nice bit of escapism at the end of a weekend during what is a really tough time. The themes of love, acceptance, and family at the heart of this show make it especially important in times like this — also, it’s hilarious and features some fantastic fight scenes.

So when will we learn about the premiere numbers? Probably next Tuesday, but we’re optimistic to see them. No matter what they are, though, it goes without saying that a lot of people are going to be very eager to see their favorites back.

