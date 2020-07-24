Maria Bello leaving NCIS, will still appear in season 18







There is some breaking news that is coming out from the world of NCIS. After being a part of the show for three years, Maria Bello is leaving the show.

This news was first reported by Deadline, Bello will be departing at some point during the upcoming 18th season. She will appear in approximately eight episodes — it doesn’t necessarily mean the first eight episodes, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Our reaction is certainly that of shock, given that the NCIS writers have spent a good bit of time over the past few years building up the relationship between her Jack Sloane and Mark Harmon’s Jethro Gibbs. It felt like they were eventually going to become a romantic item — or at least that was the hope. This is a curveball. While there is time to wrap up Sloane’s story, who knows what that is going to look like? How will Gibbs react to her departure? That probably depends a lot on how she leaves…

For some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to watch the latest on Gibbs below. Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We will have more coverage very soon…

We’ll be honest in saying that it was somewhat of a surprise NCIS had Bello in the cast in the first case, given her extensive resume and everything that she’s done across TV and film. It feels like easily she could have starred on her own show — as a matter of fact, she has in the past. The news also broke today that Bello has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas, and we have to imagine that there are a lot of other opportunities set to come her way before too long. She’s certainly a talented-enough performer to do all sorts of things.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including more discussion on Ziva’s future

What do you think about Maria Bello leaving NCIS?

How do you think the show is going to write out the Sloane character? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







