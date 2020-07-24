NCIS season 18: Can there be more Ziva, Odette stories?







As we think a lot about awesome stories that could be on NCIS season 18, we of course think a lot about Ziva. How can we not? She’s a fan-favorite character coming off an awesome arc in season 17, and we know that the creative team is interested in telling more stories with her.

For some more discussion on the future of NCIS, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss throughout the upcoming season.

So what sort of stories could be told? We know that everyone wants to see a proper Ziva – Tony reunion on-screen, but beyond that, we are very-much curious about Odette and for SO many reasons. Take, for example, the fact that Ziva trusted her to the extent that she kept a massive secret for such a long time. Or, that Odette has her own history kicking butt and taking names. There is a bond that exists here that is so much more worth digging into, and we certainly would like to see the show do that.

How could it happen? You could give us flashbacks to past adventures, correspondence that the two shared, or even something that showcases why Ziva was willing to trust her the way that she did. Odette is now helping Bishop train, so Ellie could serve as a catalyst for another story being introduced. You could also have a storyline where Odette is in danger and Ziva is called upon to make sure she is okay … or Odette could bring more news to the team if Ziva is unable to for a given situation. Since everyone knows now that Ziva is alive, we definitely think this opens the door to just about anything.

One of the great things about Odette is how she’s so much more dangerous than she first appears; it’s something that the writers could utilize in a lot of different ways, and we certainly hope that they do. Also, it’d just be nice to see more of any character who has a close bond to Ziva. That brings that much more familiarity to the world of Cote de Pablo’s character.

We’ve noted before that we’re still very much interested in the idea of a Ziva spin-off featuring this character and various adventures; if they ever did that, wouldn’t Odette be a perfect cast member to join her? It’s someone else we know and could add all sorts of dimension to that potential show.

Related News – Be sure to get more discussion on NCIS, including whether or not Jon Cryer should return

Do you want to see more of Ziva and Odette on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







