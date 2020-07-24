When Calls the Heart season 8: The countdown to filming is here!







Filming on When Calls the Heart season 8 is right around the corner, and we now have the latest photographic evidence to prove it!

In a post on Twitter this week, executive producer Brian Bird confirmed that on Monday (July 27), everything is kicking off in British Columbia. For those who missed recent reports on it, filming is starting slightly earlier this year to take advantage of warmer weather in the Vancouver area. This should also prove conducive to filming more outdoors, which is a way to make things a little safer on the cast and crew during this current health crisis.

As has been the past with past seasons, there will be a Christmas Special that is worked on, and then also a proper season. It doesn’t feel like there are going to be any delays at the moment when it comes to air dates. When Calls the Heart was a little bit lucky in comparison to some other shows out there in that much of the shutdown period happened when they typically are not in production. Here’s to hoping that filming goes off without a hitch and that everyone can be safe while enjoying their time back at work.

Story-wise, we imagine that When Calls the Heart season 8 will showcase more of Elizabeth’s future after facing a love-triangle situation for most of season 7. She will have important decisions to make on her personal life and career, while Hope Valley continues to experience some changes all around her. We are sure that there will be some new faces, some returning ones, and a few different twists.

Above all else, though, we imagine that the series is going to adhere to the tone and the message that so many Hearties love. The world needs a little bit of hope in times like these, and that could be a lot of what this show looks to provide.

What do you most want to see in regards to When Calls the Heart season 8?

It's beginning to look at lot like… Season 8, #Hearties!

Monday… July 27… Langley, B.C… it all begins again! pic.twitter.com/zwyC5aul1l — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 22, 2020

