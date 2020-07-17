When Calls the Heart season 8: Why is filming starting early?







While so many shows on television right now are starting production late due to the global health crisis, When Calls the Heart is doing something different. It’s actually going to be in production on season 8 in the weeks ahead, a little bit earlier than when it started filming last summer.

So what is the reason for this? Based on what we’re hearing from star Erin Krakow, it may be twofold. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress notes that filming early allows the show to take advantage of some of the wonderful summer weather in Vancouver. To go along with that, it also means that there are fewer indoor scenes that will be required as the season goes along. If you can avoid the colder months in Canada, that is very much a good thing. Also, being indoors with a lot of people is one of the last things you want in a global pandemic.

When Calls the Heart, like a handful of other shows out there at the moment, benefits heavily from filming in Vancouver. Much of British Columbia is in relatively good shape when it comes to containing the virus, at least compared to the majority of America. Yet, that doesn’t mean that there will be an easing of restrictions. Cast members who fly into B.C. are still required to undergo a quarantine period, and there are a number of rules on set in order to ensure safety. Hopefully, everything goes off without a hitch and the cast and crew can focus on what matters most.

Typically, When Calls the Heart airs a Christmas Special, followed by a new season premiering in mid-to-late winter. We’ll see if that pattern holds; for now, we recommend that you head over to the link here to get some other insight. There’s probably enough time to meet key deadlines, at least if production goes according to plan.

