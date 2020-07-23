Big Brother 22: When will the All-Stars cast reveal be?







Earlier today, it was officially confirmed that Big Brother 22 is going to be premiering August 5 — not only that, but this is an All-Star season! We know that there are approximately a million different rumors out there about who’s a part of the cast, but we’re at a point now where we just want the actual details. Remember that a lot of people who are supposedly in sequester at the moment could be alternates, and that complicates things immensely.

Luckily, we now know the latest when you could meet the All-Star cast — Wednesday, July 29 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. That’s according to the show’s live feeds. Note that there’s a chance an announcement may come before then, but that’s when you’re going to have a chance to actually see the contestants turn up in video form.

We know that in a press release today, CBS noted that “winners” and “finalists” will be a part of the season — that’s a small clue, but not a huge one given that there are a ton of past-season winners that can be looked at. Our feeling is that Dan Gheesling is incredibly unlikely (despite earlier rumors), but people like Hayden Moss, Nicole Franzel, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark are very much in play. Our hope is that there are a couple of surprising casts — it’s fun with a lot of the speculation turns out to be true, but it’s also great when there’s a player nobody sees coming.

There are a lot of people out there eager to know when live feeds officially begin, but there is no clear word on that just yet. Typically CBS tends to give us feeds after the second episode of the season, but with this being an All-Star season, all bets are more or less off.

