Big Brother 22 All-Stars premiere date, schedule revealed by CBS







There’s no more need to worry as to when Big Brother 22 is going to be premiering on CBS — today, the network made it official!

In a statement, it was confirmed that the reality juggernaut is going to be making its way back to the air on Wednesday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time with an epic two-hour premiere. Not only that, but it’s going to be a live move-in, meaning that we will get a chance to actually see the early days of everyone in the house. This isn’t the same as other seasons, where houseguests spend a good bit of time before we get to watch them on the live feeds.

Want some other Big Brother 22 coverage? Then check out our full take on the premiere date and more below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. There will be live feed coverage there for the entirety of the season.

Of course, there is also one other thing that is worth noting here: This is an All-Star season! For the first time since season 7, all of the players in the game will have participated before on a past edition. CBS has yet to confirm a cast — there are rumors aplenty out there — so we’ll have to wait and see precisely what this season looks like. Rest assured, though, that we are excited for just about every aspect of it.

As for safety, every houseguest (per a CBS press release) “will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.” The crew will also be tested, and a compliance officer installed to make sure all rules are followed.

Now that this is all out of the way, get ready to celebrate! We’re finally back on the air…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think about the Big Brother 22 All-Stars premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







