The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley contenders already cut







Beyond the shadow of a doubt, Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is going to be one of the more bizarre experiments in recent reality TV history, and for a number of different reasons.

The biggest reason here is obvious — the health crisis. Contestants are still quarantined in a bubble-like environment out in the Palm Springs area, where they are going to be able to go on dates and live out what will feel close to an environment you see on the show.

What’s also interesting, though, is that there were a whole host of alternate contestants who never even got to be a part of this season. A lot of guys went out there, were quarantined, and were eventually cut. Producers stacked the field more this time in the event of positive virus tests, ensuring that they had enough people to make the season work. (The irony, of course, is that one of the cut contestants could have actually been perfect for Clare.)

For one example, take a look at what Collins Youngblood had to say on a post on Instagram below. It’s a bummer for a lot of these guys, and we do hope that they are considered for another season down the road. After all, they’ve been through so much already thinking that they were originally going to get on the show this spring, only to incur SO many delays and be cut at the last minute.

Clare’s season of The Bachelorette is currently set to premiere this fall. Once there is more news to share, we’ll have it for you here.

