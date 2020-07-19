The Bachelorette filming: Clare Crawley’s first Rose Ceremony is done!







For everyone out there wanting a sense of where things stand in regards to Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, we now have a sense of it. Not only is production currently happening for the show, but Clare and her guys are already through their first Rose Ceremony!

In a new post on Twitter, show creator Mike Fleiss confirmed that the first Rose Ceremony of the season is completely in the books. That means that filming has been going for a short period of time, and at least ABC can feel comfortable that they’ll have one episode ready to go when the season premieres this fall.

So how is this season working? For those who do not know at the moment, producers are currently filming the show in the greater Palm Springs area, and are doing so at an isolated location where they can create a bubble-like environment. The cast and crew are all staying at the same place and there is no outside travel, at least for the time being. Everything is set up in order to ensure that no one gets exposed to the virus, and there are regular tests and safety checks throughout the process. The production of this show can set up a blueprint for how some other unscripted and scripted series can work, though it’s difficult since finding an environment where you can be this isolated is different.

It still remains to be seen as to whether or not this environment will be conducive to finding love. It’s such a stressful time! These people may have a hard time recreating some of the grand locations and experiences that you get on other seasons. Yet, doing things smaller-scale could also lead to a greater overall sense of intimacy.

