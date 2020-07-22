Stargirl episode 11 promo: Is that Courtney’s father?







Next week on Stargirl episode 11, be prepared for an installment entitled “Shining Knight” — and a pretty important one overall.

Based on the promo below, it looks as though we’re finally going to learn a little bit more about Courtney’s father — or, at the very least, someone who seems to be her dad. Honestly, this is the one story we really wish would be wrapped up sooner rather than later, mostly because it’s so strange why we don’t get more points of view or clarity from it. We really don’t care as much who was Courtney’s dad so much as who she is as a person now. That’s the thing that really feels like it’s better overall to focus on, unless there is something big that her father can bring to the overall story.

Meanwhile, this episode does also seem to be giving you a taste of Shining Knight himself — or at least the show’s version of him. The mysterious janitor has been linked to the character for most of the season, and there’s nothing about the promo below that makes us start to think anything otherwise. We’re going to be in for a dramatic episode, sure, and one that could start to tilt the odds at least hopefully more in the JSA’s favor.

Let’s be realistic here for a moment — Courtney and the rest of the crew have really gone through it as of late. We’ve seen the emergence of Dragon King, Henry Jr. was seemingly just killed by his own father, and Shiv is still out there waiting to try and kill everyone … at least if she can get out of her current situation. That’s of course without mentioning all of the typical teenager problems, which we assume are all going to be there moving forward, as well.

