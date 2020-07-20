





As we prepare for Stargirl episode 11, there are all sorts of questions to wonder. (Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen episode 10 yet.) Is Courtney going to be forced to leave Blue Valley? How much is the ISA about to wreck havoc? Is there a chance that Henry Jr. is still alive? The events at the end of tonight’s episode make us very much concerned for the latter character.

What we can at least say for the time being is this: Episode 11 is going to expand the show’s superhero universe further. The title is “Shining Knight,” which means that this comic-book character could rise in prominence. All signs point to him being the mysterious janitor that we’ve seen in the show already.

For a few more details about this episode overall, check out the full Stargirl episode 11 synopsis below:

A BLAST FROM THE PAST – Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 7/28/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There are only three more episodes still to go this season, and that does leave us in a super-bizarre place where we’re wondering how in the world there is time to resolve every little thing that is still out there. We haven’t even spoken yet about if Pat and Barbara have a future, or if we’re really going to see something more for Cindy beyond where she’s been for most of the past two installments. Some stories will probably be left over for season 2 … but how many?

What do you think is going to be coming on Stargirl episode 11?

