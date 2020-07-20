





Is Henry dead? Following the events of Stargirl episode 10 on DC Universe, it makes a certain degree of sense to wonder about that very thing.

The scene at the end of the episode was brutal. After everything that he’d gone through this season, whether it be trying to care for his father or that terrible relationship with Cindy, Henry Jr. recognized finally that people were innately good. His father, after coming back, wasn’t the man he had hoped for him to be. He had darkness steeped within him, so much so that he was seemingly willing to kill his own son.

Ultimately, the ending makes us believe that Henry is gone, but the truth here is that we have not actually seen a dead body yet. All we know is that the new JSA, Stargirl included, thinks that the character is dead and gone. We’re going to be left to simmer on that for a while and that’s it. Our hope is that he emerges from that rubble somehow, more determined to stop his father than ever.

At least in the end, it seems as though Henry Jr. and Yolanda are closer now to being on the same page after being far from it for the majority of the show so far. Jake Austin Walker isn’t commenting on his future status at present — while he’s credited for more episodes per his IMDb, note that those have a history of being inaccurate. Or, if nothing else, those have a tendency to intentionally keep things hidden in advance. People in the TV industry know to be rather tricky these days.

As we’re coming off this episode, we do know this: Stargirl has further cemented its status as one of TV’s best superhero shows. It somehow manages to be fun, dramatic, and even nostalgic at the same exact time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news related to Stargirl, including more details about what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Stargirl episode 10 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







