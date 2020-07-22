Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: The Fosters alum comes on board







Excited for some of the latest news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost? For the sake of this article, we’re talking about some exciting stuff from the world of casting.

According to a new report from Deadline, Sherri Saum of The Fosters and Locke & Key is going to be playing an important part on the Starz drama. It remains unclear if this is a role that she took on before the production shutdown or one she will take when filming happens once more, but those details will become clear soon enough. In terms of her role, all we can really say is that she’s taking on the part of Paula Matarazzo. We’re excited for her to be a part of this world and this talented cast, which includes returning actors Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton alongside Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Mad” Smith, and others.

If you didn’t catch the news recently, Power Book II is currently set to premiere this September — while production on the entire season hasn’t been completed, our hope is that in the months ahead there will be a chance to do so. It’s going to pick up shortly after the events of the final season of Power, where Tariq St. Patrick is now a student and desperate to do what he can in order to get his mother out of prison for a particularly heinous crime he committed: The murder of his own father. He’ll try to balance two different worlds and in the end, we’ll see what happens.

Also, we have to see whether or not Tariq is going to find himself haunted in his own right…

What do you think about this latest round of Power Book II: Ghost casting?

