Power Book II: Ghost teaser: Can Tariq really help Tasha?

So what transpires in the teaser? It begins with Tasha St. Patrick being questioned. It feels almost like there’s a real sense that she may not have killed Ghost, but nothing is 100% confirmed and really can be. We know that she’s covering up for Tariq (who actually did it), and the teaser shows him on the outside looking to do whatever he can to make sure that she can be free. He’s being a student by day and getting himself wrapped up in the criminal world at night. He’ll get messed up in a world led by Monet (Mary J. Blige), a powerful and dangerous person.

Meanwhile, this teaser does give you a small taste of Method Man’s character, a defense lawyer who is very interested in the theatrics and the presentation seemingly — he’s good at his job and recognizes that this is a high-profile case. Yet, it’s going to cost a pretty penny. That is why Tariq is so intent on making sure that he does whatever he can for his mom. He wants to help her … but he better look out for himself along the way.

The final thing we’re going to say here is the simplest of all — we just how that the show exceeds a lot of expectations that people have. It’s admittedly in a really tough spot because it’s following up a show that is so popular, and Tariq was a pretty polarizing character for much of Book I.

