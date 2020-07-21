The Chi season 3 episode 6 promo: Kevin’s birthday wish







As you prepare for The Chi season 3 episode 6 arriving on Showtime this coming weekend, there are a lot of boxes the story needs to check off.

Take, for example, trying to find Kiesha. At the end of this past episode, it seemed as though Ronnie was at least starting to get close to getting a few answers on her whereabouts. He heard a scream that sounded an awful lot like her! Now, he’s going to be doing what he can in order to track her down … or at least try to. The truth here is that there’s nothing in the promo below that serves as proof Kiesha is going to escape her awful situation, but we want to do our part to have hope.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all of this Kevin is going to do what he can to celebrate his birthday … though it may very well be one of the most terrible birthdays ever. How can you celebrate something knowing what’s going on with your sister? How are you going to be able to breathe easy at all? We do think there is something to be said about how he makes a wish and blows out the candles here.

Beyond all of this, there are some other big stories that have to be paid off, including what is going on with Emmett, some romantic roadblocks, and also trying to figure out how long exactly the Kiesha story is going to last. We know that there is a lot about empathy that this show is trying to teach with this story, but we do want to see her around the rest of her family again. Hopefully, that kicks off a few other storylines of note through the rest of the season.

