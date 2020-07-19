The Chi season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Will Ronnie save Keisha?







Interested in learning more about The Chi season 3 episode 6? This installment, entitled “Woo Woo Woo,” is slated to air on Showtime next week. This is one that is stuffed full of drama, but we’ve got a feeling the biggest story is going to be tied to Ronnie. It has to be, judging from what we saw at the end of episode 5.

Basically, it started to see as though Keisha was finally going to be free from her episodes-long torment. However, she was captured once more in the closing seconds … but Ronnie seemed to hear her scream. He’s now in a position where he may be able to do something. However, there isn’t enough evidence here to make us feel 100% guaranteed that he’s going to be able to save the day. He still doesn’t seemingly know her specific whereabouts and even if he did, he would need to have some sort of plan of attack. That’s easier said than done.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Chi season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Kevin’s birthday finds him in far from a celebrating mood. Ronnie takes his grandmother Ms. Ethel on a whirl back in time. Emmett goes on a cannabis run with Tiff. Douda’s campaign hits another speed bump when a past wound draws fresh blood.

So why isn’t this even mentioning Keisha? It’s because Showtime puts these out weeks in advance and they don’t want to give anything major away. Take, for example, them not spending too much time in here discussing what happened with Emmett’s latest business venture tonight. Kevin’s unhappy birthday will probably be a part of this upcoming episode, and we’d look towards that maybe as a real way to introduce a number of stories that we haven’t heard all that much about just yet.

