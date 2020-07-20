Beecham House finale (PBS): August and that SHOCKING cliffhanger







Tonight’s Beecham House finale aired on PBS, and we have a feeling that the ending will have a lot of folks out there PLEADING for more. How could it not, when you think about the cliffhanger within the closing minutes? (Obviously, there are huge spoilers from the episode within — don’t continue reading unless you are okay with that.)

At a certain point within the finale, you may have actually thought that there was some good news coming for John Beecham. He wasn’t imprisoned anymore, and beyond that it seemed like he and Margaret were planning a future together. The love-triangle storyline already appeared to be coming to an end.

Unfortunately, Samuel Parker was still out for vengeance, and at the conclusion of the episode everything started to fall apart. We ended up seeing the kidnapping of baby August, plus the ruthless murders of the house staff. This was a brutal, shocking finale that leaves the door open for SO much more. August needed to be saved, we wanted some more story with Daniel, and in the end, more of a great sense of adventure. This show served as a valuable form of escapism for many people … and this is where things start to get a little bit sad.

The finale for season 1, alas, appears to be the series finale. ITV canceled the show last year, and beyond just that it doesn’t seem as though the show is going to be picked up anywhere else. This could be the end of the series, and with that in mind we’re left to imagine a lot in terms of whatever the future could hold. We like to picture that somewhere, August is going to be saved and John and Margaret can have some sort of happy existence. We like to personally think that if the show continued, this is the way that a lot of things would’ve played out.

What did you think about the Beecham House finale that aired tonight?

Are you shocked that this was the ending of the story? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news related to the series. (Photo: ITV.)

