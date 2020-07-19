Beecham House season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS, ITV?







Following today’s finale on PBS, should you expect a Beecham House season 2 renewal? Is that something to hold out hope for? Within this piece, we’ll get into just about everything we know when it comes to the show’s future.

(Warning: There are minor spoilers from the season 1 finale within…)

We wish we could say that we came bearing some great news within this piece but unfortunately, that is not the case. Beecham House was canceled by ITV near the end of last year, with a statement indicating that the show could still continue in another place:

We have no plans for Beecham House to return, but the series is still to air in the U.S. from March 2020 and creator Gurinder Chadha is actively having conversations with international broadcasters with a view to the drama returning beyond series one.

(Obviously, this statement is old — it took a little while longer than March for the show to air on PBS.)

For the time being, we’ve heard very little regarding a season 2 pickup somewhere else. Expectations were high for this show to be almost a new version of Poldark, a highly successful period drama that featured a great cast and a lot of adventure and romance. The ratings just weren’t there on the level that ITV was hoping for. We have to imagine that it was reasonably expensive to shoot, and that made the decision easier.

It’s a shame that it seems as though Beecham House is ending at this point, given that there were so many more great stories that the show could have brought to the table. Think in terms of that ending! We had an enormous cliffhanger that set the stage for more. It’s not a satisfying ending to the story, but this is the sad state of affairs when it comes to TV. Whether you are talking about a US or a UK series, it is nonetheless still clear that you don’t always get what you want.

