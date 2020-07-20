Grantchester season 5 finale: Will, Sister Grace, & Ellie implications







Tonight on PBS, the Grantchester season 5 finale is set to air, and we knew in advance there would be a lot of drama. What we didn’t expect was an interesting story involving Will to be paid off in the way in which it was.

(Warning: Spoilers from the episode within…)

Remember what a lot of the tension was when it comes to Will and Ellie’s relationship? Intimacy was a key sticking point, and it is something that Will struggled with given that he had so many different forces pulling him in different directions. It was quite difficult, in the end, to see just where the story would land.

Yet, we do have a feeling that things could change moving forward following the decision by Will to sleep with Sister Grace. With that celibacy now gone, what will that mean for him and Ellie? It is a conversation worth having as we look more towards the future. There is a chance that he and Ellie could have more of a stable relationship in the future. It is something worth thinking about, but for the time being we don’t think that anything can be said with confidence. There are other issues beyond just celibacy that could be focused on here.

In the end, one of the reasons we think that Will’s personal life will remain a focus is because that is so inter-woven into the fabric of what Grantchester is as a series. Sure, there is a good bit of it that is about murder mysteries, but in the end, we like to think that it is every bit as much about relationships. It’s about this community trying to find peace while they deal with this shocking amount of tragedy that tends to surround them at almost every turn. You need these relationships so that you have a sense of stability and a chance to breathe after such a long day.

What did you think about the events of the Grantchester season 5 finale?

